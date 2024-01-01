Would-be students urged to attend ARU Peterborough open day
Prospective students in Peterborough are being urged to pop along to an open day in the new year.
Staff at the £30 million ARU Peterborough, based at the Bishops Road campus, are encouraging anyone looking to enhance their skills to attend the event and to get a feel for university life.
The January Undergraduate Open Day will offer prospective undergraduates to discover the award nominated university campus and why they should choose ARU Peterborough for their higher education.
The open day will take place on January 20 from 10am to 2pm.
The open day follows a series of award successes for ARU Peterborough, which include Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), University of The Year 2023 Times Higher Education Awards and University of The Year 2023 Social Mobility Awards.
To book a place at the open day, visit the university’s website here.
A spokesperson said: “ARU Peterborough is a new, modern, purpose-built university offering a range of higher education and professional development courses in Peterborough.”