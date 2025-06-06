World's most flexible person from Peterborough set to attempt eighth world record in London
The world’s most flexible person, who hails from Peterborough, is to attempt her eighth world record in London this summer.
Liberty Barros, 17, will head to Guinness World Records HQ in July to take on the feat - this time teaming up with a blind street performer.
"I am excited to try this world record,” said Liberty. “There is a lot of trust involved as we will be levitating in the air and I will be attempting a handstand whilst the levitation is happening.
"The record is for the longest time holding a handstand on a levitating person and this is extremely tricky as any small movements can affect the record attempt."
This latest challenge for the teenager follows her successful seventh world record achieved last year, where she completed the most backbend push-ups on BBC's Blue Peter show.
A spokesperson for her management said: “This latest Guinness World Record attempt promises to be Liberty’s most moving and visually striking yet — an international moment of inspiration and history in the making. Teaming up with a blind street performer will see a powerful collaboration highlighting themes of unity, resilience, and defying expectations.”
And videos of the youngster’s flexible feats are gaining an impressive amount on traffic online.
"Liberty recently made history with the most-watched YouTube video ever by a 17-year-old, hitting a staggering 452 million views,” the spokesperson added.
They shared some of Liberty’s recent showbiz activities, filming with “a host of celebrities” – including:
• Marie Temara, from the world’s tallest model family,
• WWE champion ‘Melina’
• Anthony Payat from Disney’s Descendants,
• Jon Abrahams, known for Scary Movie, House of Wax and Meet the Parents, Terrifier 3
• Malcolm Kelley from the TV show Lost,
• Sam Horrigan from 8 Simple Rules,
• Drew Seeley, best known from High School Musical,
• Riley Smith, known for Nashville and 9-1-1: Lone Star
• Robyn Lively, star of Teen Witch and Cobra Kai.
