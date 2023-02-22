World record attempt for most dogs on a steam train to take place at charity dog show weekend in Peterborough
The fun-filled family weekend will feature rescue and disabled dogs in show, doggy easter egg and treasure hunts, and a BBQ with live music and overnight camping
A dog charity is hoping to set a new Guinness World Record for the highest amount of dogs on a steam train at its first annual dog show weekend coming to Peterborough this spring.
Saving Saints Rescue UK is a charity dedicated to protecting the welfare of St Bernards and other larger dog breeds – rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming them.
Many of these dogs are rescued from European countries where there are no official dog rescue or animal shelters – saving them by bringing them to the UK where they can go on to live better lives with new owners.
The charity is now hosting a fun-filled weekend dog show at Nene Park on April 15 and 16 this year – raising money so its volunteers can continue to help more dogs in need.
The weekend will showcase rescue and disabled dogs, as well as pedigree dog breeds, in shows and challenging agility courses.
Families can meet other dog owners in a social dog walk around Nene Park, alongside doggy Easter egg and treasure hunts, arts and crafts and time for dogs to make a splash in the lake.
There will be a BBQ on Saturday (April 15) with live music from local singers, and people are invited to camp overnight ahead of the World Record attempt on Sunday afternoon (April 16).
“It’s going to be a fun weekend,” Tracey Turnbull, trustee at Saving Saints Rescue UK and night matron at Peterborough City Hospital’s Cavell Centre, said.
"We welcome all dogs for the World Record attempt, but we will make sure they are all friendly and that everyone has control of their dogs to keep it safe.
“Let’s see how many dogs we can get on the steam train.”