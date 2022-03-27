World-famous street artist Pure Evil is hosting a special event at Peterborough museum.

Street and contemporary art fans will have the chance to meet one of the world’s most celebrated names at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on April 1.

The museum is hosting a special evening with street artist Pure Evil - also known as Charles Uzzell Edwards - who will be taking part in a talk, and question and answer session, as part of the museum and gallery’s ‘Urban’ exhibition.

Pure Evil is a London-based gallerist and musician who has exhibited his work worldwide - and is known for his trademark painted bunny rabbits.

The artist, who has also featured on The Apprentice, will become the latest street artist to hold an audience at the museum following a talk by My Dog Sighs last month.

Sheena Carmen, gallery curator at the museum, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Pure Evil as our next talk by a leading and internationally recognised street artist.

“So many visitors to our Urban exhibition wonder about the message or inspiration behind the art we have on display and this is a unique opportunity to discover more about Pure Evil’s work directly from the artist himself.

“The success of Pure Evil’s dripping tear celebrity portraits has taken him around the world and we have several of those pieces on display.

"We’re looking forward to hearing about his story and how his trademark painted bunny rabbits started and about his appearance on The Apprentice, among other things.

“The talk is a must for street art lovers and anyone who is intrigued about the scene, influences and different application styles.”

An Evening With Pure Evil is taking place from 7-9pm next Friday (April 1). Tickets are still available and cost £12.