Organisers are hoping for a bumper turn out of contestants and spectators for the event which will see well over 4000 prime conkers- gathered from horse chestnut trees- used.

The conkers will then be graded, precision drilled and laced before being handed over to competitors to battle it out for the title of World Champion and have their conkers as the last one standing.

Last year’s Ladies World Champion, Fee Aylmore, will be defending her hard won title but organisers are yet to hear from Men’s champion Canadian Randy Topolinsky, potentially offering the chance for a new competitor to take the crown.

Action from the World Conker Championships 2021.

Organisers have already faced major issues in the build up to the event though, with the decision having been made to bake the conkers to harden the seeds.

This has previously been considered cheating but heatwaves and wet weather have left the conkers as softer and mushier then normal, leading to fears games would be be competitive if they were not hardened.

Organisers are even planning on asking for the game to be included in the Paralympics, considering it is an ideal sport for any disability especially T32-34 wheelchair and visually impaired T11-13 and many other classifications.

Disability entrants of any age have been encouraged to enter and there is no charge for the children’s competition.

King Conker, the Lord Robartes Regiment and the town crier will conduct the opening ceremony of the junior competition at 10:30am and the main competition at 11am.

There will be entertainment throughout the day for spectators, including jugglers, face painting, caricaturists, games for all ages, food stalls and a beer tent.