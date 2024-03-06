National Literacy Trust and Peterborough United Foundation celebrating World Book Day with pupils from Gladstone Primary School at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Peterborough celebrated World Book Day today (Wednesday, March 5) by taking part in a city-wide treasure hunt which rewarded them with a free book.

The event, which was organised by Peterborough United Foundation and the National Literacy Trust, saw primary schools from across the region descend upon the city centre to enjoy a day of book-themed fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers said they hoped the event would inspire a love of reading in the children.

Posh mascot Peter Burrow taking time out to enjoy a read during World Book Day celebrations at Weston Homes Stadium

“We’re bringing World Book Day out of the classroom and into Peterborough city centre – to make reading and choosing your own book an exciting and engaging event for all children,” said Becky Marrs, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Peterborough.

Local schools took it in turns to take on the treasure hunt, which saw children and teachers trekking across the city to collect and solve clues hidden in local landmarks like Cathedral Square, Weston Homes Stadium, the Town Hall, the Lido and the Key Theatre.

Collecting and solving all of the clues enabled the children to assemble the ten letters required to spell out where their free World Book Day books were waiting for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Slater is the School Sports Manager at Peterborough United Foundation.

He said the club was “delighted to work with the National Literacy Trust again, for this year’s World Book Day.”

Using a treasure hunt to engage kids with reading in a fun, dynamic way is, he believes, a great way to get kids hooked on books.

“We were keen to support pupils in the city obtaining a reading book in an exciting way and also earn additional books for their school libraries, meeting club mascot, Peter Burrow at the Weston Homes Stadium in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Literacy Trust – which is an independent charity – recently commissioned a report which showed more than half of children in the East of England are not reading for fun in their free time.