World Book Day: Children given free book as they meet author at Peterborough United stadium
Children were given a free book as part of World Book Day celebrations at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.
Youngsters from The Beeches Primary School in Peterborough got to meet A.M. Dassu, the author of footballed themed book Boot It, and ask questions about the story.
They were also able to choose a free World Book Day book to take home.
A.M.Dassu,said: “It’s been a long-held dream of mine to write stories that reach all children, especially those who may be reluctant to read or aren’t able to access books from libraries and bookshops.
"I feel so lucky to be working with the National Literacy Trust and World Book Day to help encourage children to reading and for pleasure.
"Being a World Book Day author and reaching so many children with Boot It! is the hugest honour. I’m looking forward to meeting the Premier League Primary Stars school children and I hope Sami and Ali’s story will empower children and show them how to stand up for themselves and others.”
Conor Monk, Programme Manager for Peterborough Reads, said bringing World Book Day to Peterborough United was a great way to inspire youngsters. He said : “We know that football can be a fantastic way to get children excited about reading. Bringing books and authors into places that families and children already love, like this football club, makes reading more fun and interesting and, importantly, accessible. It’s great to be working with the Posh Foundation and World Book Day to make this happen.”
Gavin Slater, School Sports Manager for The Posh Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic that our work with the National Literacy Trust and World Book Day means we’re able to bring some local children to the stadium for a tour and to meet and ask questions to an author – we hope they enjoy the experience! We’re proud to be part of the Premier League Primary Stars schools’ network, distributing copies of the World Book Day titles to those most in need of literacy support in Peterborough.”