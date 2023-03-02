News you can trust since 1948
World Book Day 2023: The best pictures as Peterborough children dress-up as their favourite book characters

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together 20 of the best pictures from World Book Day

By Adam Barker
1 hour ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:54pm

Today (March 2) is World Book Day – where children get the chance to go to school dressed-up as characters from their favourite books.

Once again, school children across Peterborough – with help from creative parents – didn’t disappoint, with hundreds of pictures of children dressed-up for the day being submitted to us by our readers.

World Book Day is a charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year. It has been celebrated in the UK and Ireland since 1998.

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books – encouraging children to get into reading.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best World Book Day images taken in schools by our photographer and submitted to us by you:

1. metp-02-03-2023-129.JPG

Pupils from Oakdale Primary School taking part in World Book Day

Photo: David Lowndes

2. World Book Day 2023

Pupils and staff from Heritage Park Primary School taking part in World Book Day - dressed in their pyjamas

Photo: David Lowndes

3. World Book Day 2023

Pupils from Oakdale Primary School taking part in World Book Day

Photo: David Lowndes

4. World Book Day 2023

Pupils from Oakdale Primary School taking part in World Book Day

Photo: David Lowndes

