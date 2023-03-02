World Book Day 2023: The best pictures as Peterborough children dress-up as their favourite book characters
Today (March 2) is World Book Day – where children get the chance to go to school dressed-up as characters from their favourite books.
Once again, school children across Peterborough – with help from creative parents – didn’t disappoint, with hundreds of pictures of children dressed-up for the day being submitted to us by our readers.
World Book Day is a charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year. It has been celebrated in the UK and Ireland since 1998.
On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books – encouraging children to get into reading.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best World Book Day images taken in schools by our photographer and submitted to us by you: