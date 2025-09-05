Works on Henry Penn sinkhole in Peterborough city centre delayed

Works to repair a huge sinkhole on a riverside path in Peterborough city centre have been delayed.

The works on Henry Penn Walk had been due to start this week – years after the damage to the path appeared.

The news of the works had been welcomed by many in the city, after years of inaction.

Henry Penn Walk

Lane closures had been planned on Town Bridge to allow the remedial works to take place.

However, Riverview House Freehold Ltd, the freeholders who are responsible for the works, have now confirmed they have had to postpone the start of the project.

A spokesperson for Riverview House Freehold said “I am very disappointed to have to tell you that with the start of the works to Henry Penn Walk being delayed until this week, our contractors have concluded that it will not now be possible to complete the piling and bracing works by the end of October.

"It is judged that the risks to the structure, plant, labour and equipment of continuing the works beyond that time will be too great due to predicted high water and strong stream in the River Nene.

“An alternative approach has been agreed with firstly, tensioned cables to be installed to secure the existing wall this Autumn and secondly, for the remedial works to be postponed until April 2026 when the river level is expected to be lower and the weather more suitable for the complex construction involved.

“We deeply regret this delay and the disappointment it will cause to the public, residents and civic societies but we know we must deal with the realities facing us."

Following the announcement of the delay, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “It is deeply disappointing that the works won’t be complete this year. I know residents have been fighting through bureaucracy for so long to get these repairs done.

“I am pleased that work will be done to secure the area and to keep everyone safe until the main project starts in the New Year.

“A major celebration will be in order once this nightmare is over and Henry Penn Walk is open again.”

The hole appeared in the path at Henry Penn Walk, near Rivergate by the side of the Nene in 2021

Since appearing, the hole has grown, causing the wall supporting the path next to the River Nene to bow and bend.

The path has been closed, and it has become overgrown with weeds.

There have been fears raised that the wall could collapse – with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes among those to call for the hole to be fixed.

Earlier this year, due to issues with drainage, residents living in homes next to the hole were forced to use portable toilets in the car park, while emergency issues with drainage were fixed.