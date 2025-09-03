A large sink hole appeared on the path, next the River Nene, four years ago – and since then, the hole has grown in size, and become overgrown with weeds – becoming not just a safety hazard, but also an eye sore.

But now it has been announced works are set to start – with Peterborough City Council saying they were going to start on Wednesday, September 3.

The works are being carried out and paid for by freeholders Riverview Freehold Ltd.

When The Peterborough Telegraph visited on the afternoon of September 3, there was no sign of the works starting yet – however, news of the scheme has been welcomed, even though it will bring ‘intermittent’ lane closures on Town Bridge over the next two months.

“The work to repair Henry Penn Walk is desperately needed and long overdue"

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, who has worked with the freeholders and the council in a bid to get the repairs sorted, said: “At long last we are seeing progress. It’s taken a half-life to get to this point. The work to repair Henry Penn Walk is desperately needed and long overdue. There are still a few hoops to jump through but credit to the flat owners involved for keeping up the pressure.”

“Fingers crossed that the work is completed to the satisfaction of all concerned"

Toby Wood, from Peterborough’s Civic Society, added: “It’s brilliant news that work on Henry Penn Walk is finally starting. This is a saga that seems to have been going on for absolute ages. I’m sure the leaseholders and householders will be absolutely delighted when the work is finished. It will also mean that Peterborough citizens can once again walk along that part of the river. Well done all concerned – and fingers crossed that the work is completed to the satisfaction of all concerned.”

“We fully understand people’s frustration at the amount of time this has taken"

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “I am delighted that the Freeholder will be shortly commencing work at Henry Penn Walk and I look forward to seeing this issue being finally resolved.

“We fully understand people’s frustration at the amount of time this has taken, but this is a highly complicated matter concerning privately-owned land, which is the Freeholder’s responsibility to resolve.

“Whilst this work is carried out, we will need to introduce a lane closure along Town Bridge and Rivergate for around eight weeks. Given this is a busy route we have placed conditions on the work to minimise disruption, but are advising

motorists of the potential for some delays so please plan journeys accordingly.”

“This path has been an eye sore for several years.”

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer with Peterborough Positive, said the short term pain of the roadworks would be worth it if it meant the path getting fixed. He said: “It is fantastic news for the city – and in particular, the city centre. Town Bridge is the gateway to the city centre, and this path has been an eye sore for several years.

"We all need to be patient while he works are taking place – it will be short term pain, but at the end it will be worth it.”

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Riverview Freehold Ltd for comment, but a spokesperson declined to comment, directing us to the city council’s post about the roadworks.

The roadworks

In a social media post, Peterborough City Council said there would be ‘intermittent’ lane closures on Town Bridge for six to eight months.

The post said: “The freeholder of Henry Penn Walk will be starting repair work on Wednesday 3 September, with restricted working hours between 9:30am and 3:30pm. Traffic management for this scheme is complicated and will include requirement of a lane closure for certain activities that will be set out and removed as required within the working window.

“The works are anticipated to take 6 to 8 weeks however this time scale is quite fluid due to a number of unpredictable elements of the works. Due to the exceptional nature of this scheme special permission has been granted to allow traffic management on a busy city route during the day.

“We have placed a number of conditions on the works, including limited working hours, in an effort to minimise disruption as much as possible however we do anticipate delays to traffic and pedestrians.”

Who was Henry Penn?

Along with having the path named after him, there is also a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street in his honour, located outside the Magistrates’ Court. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.

1 . Henry Penn Walk Henry Penn Walk has become overgrown with weeds since being closed off to the public a number of years ago Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Henry Penn Walk Lane closures are expected on Town Bridge over the next two months Photo: PCC Photo Sales

3 . Henry Penn Walk The wall next to the river has become bowed over the past four years Photo: PT Photo Sales