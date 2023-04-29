Workers at a Peterborough manufacturer of holiday lodges have spoken of their shock after they say staff were told to ‘pack their tools and go home’.

Staff at the family-owned Lesko Park and Leisure Homes, in The Links, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, say they were gathered together in the factory on Wednesday to be told they were being sent home and would not be getting paid.

Now they are calling for directors of the company to explain what has happened and what the future holds.

The offices and manufacturing centre of Lesko in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

They have told the Peterborough Telegraph that the closure came a day before they were due to be paid.

A member of staff who did not want to be identified, said: “At approximately 2.15pm on Wednesday, staff were gathered and informed we would not be getting paid the next day and to gather our tools and go home.

“None of us have been given notice or any further news so far.

“We were told we should know more yesterday evening but as of lunch time today there has been no further news.

A notice on the doors of the Lesko factory in Peterborough states: We are closed for business'

He added: “The main thing staff are concerned with is if this is a lay off pending administration or a lay off due to insolvency.

"None of us want to take other work and then be called back should they decide to continue trading.”

Another worker who did not wish to be named, said: "It was just a sudden stop.

"The most terrible part was not letting us know before so that we could make arrangements.

"We have not been paid and yet we have mortgages and rent and other bills to pay and children to look after.

He said: “It is a shock and we are all still processing what has happened.

"We have set up a group chat to help each other and come up with ideas to help going forward.”

He added: “But no one from the company has been in touch since. We don’t really know what our employment status is and we are waiting for an update.”

Another member of staff said: “We have not had a single piece of communication since we were told to leave Wednesday afternoon.

"We are completely in the dark and have no idea if we will be getting paid or not.

"We’ve not been left with any details of who we can contact or communicate with in regards to it all.

"We’ve been left with no support or guidance.”

No one from the company was available to comment. Visitors to the company’s premises in Peterborough found notices stuck to the doors stating ‘We are closed for business’ and telephone calls to the firm were not being answered.

The situation is far cry from last summer when Lesko launched a recruitment campaign in bid to meet demand for its products.