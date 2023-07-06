Scores of staff at Peterborough’s Ideal World TV gathered today (July 6) for an expected announcement on the company’s future.

Colleagues assembled in the car park outside the TV and online shopping channel’s studios and warehouse in Newark Road ahead of the meeting.

It comes after the company, which has 250 staff, suspended all its broadcasting, web and telephone services on Monday.

Staff gather outside the offices of Ideal World TV in Peterborough.

A member of staff has told the Peterborough Telegraph that staff were sent home on Monday on full pay.

The 23-year-old company was bought by national entrepreneur and investor Hamish Morjaria last year from investment firm Aurelius.