Workers at Peterborough white goods maker Whirlpool have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal that is roughly in line with inflation.

Staff in the parts factory at the Whirlpool premises in Morley Way, Woodston, were to have started 22 days of strike action starting tomorrow (May 5) over a pay deal they said amounted to an extra one penny an hour.

Now officials of the Unite union say a vastly improved pay offer of at least 10 per cent for most staff has been made and accepted and as a result the industrial action will not take place.

Workers at Whirlpool in Peterborough have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal.

The rate of inflation in March was 10.1 per cent down from 10.4 per cent in the previous month.

Seventy members of Unite had recorded a 98 per cent vote in favour of strike action over the initial pay offer.

The union says that the new offer came after extensive negotiation with Whirlpool managers.

The offer means an increase of at least 10 per cent with some workers seeing their pay increase by 18 per cent.

The pay increase was also backdated to January this year and following a ballot of members the offer was accepted and the industrial action was called off.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant victory for a group of low paid workers who were prepared to come together and make a stand and ensure that their employer made a fair pay offer.

“This result is further evidence of how Unite’s total focus on jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “Unite was adamant from the outset that Whirlpool could fully afford to make a fair pay offer and through extensive negotiations a much improved offer was made and accepted by the workforce.

“This pay deal and the many others like it is exactly why workers who want to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to join too.”

The company, which has about 1,000 staff in Peterborough, has been approached for a response.

