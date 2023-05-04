News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
1 minute ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
4 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
7 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
7 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed

Workers at Peterborough-based Whirlpool cancel strike action after 'vastly increased pay offer'

Union says new deal represents 10 per cent increase for most staff

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 4th May 2023, 17:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 18:02 BST

Workers at Peterborough white goods maker Whirlpool have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal that is roughly in line with inflation.

Staff in the parts factory at the Whirlpool premises in Morley Way, Woodston, were to have started 22 days of strike action starting tomorrow (May 5) over a pay deal they said amounted to an extra one penny an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now officials of the Unite union say a vastly improved pay offer of at least 10 per cent for most staff has been made and accepted and as a result the industrial action will not take place.

Workers at Whirlpool in Peterborough have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal.Workers at Whirlpool in Peterborough have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal.
Workers at Whirlpool in Peterborough have cancelled strike action after securing a new pay deal.
Most Popular

The rate of inflation in March was 10.1 per cent down from 10.4 per cent in the previous month.

Seventy members of Unite had recorded a 98 per cent vote in favour of strike action over the initial pay offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The union says that the new offer came after extensive negotiation with Whirlpool managers.

The offer means an increase of at least 10 per cent with some workers seeing their pay increase by 18 per cent.

The pay increase was also backdated to January this year and following a ballot of members the offer was accepted and the industrial action was called off.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a significant victory for a group of low paid workers who were prepared to come together and make a stand and ensure that their employer made a fair pay offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This result is further evidence of how Unite’s total focus on jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

Unite regional officer Mark Plumb said: “Unite was adamant from the outset that Whirlpool could fully afford to make a fair pay offer and through extensive negotiations a much improved offer was made and accepted by the workforce.

“This pay deal and the many others like it is exactly why workers who want to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to join too.”

The company, which has about 1,000 staff in Peterborough, has been approached for a response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Whirlpool workers poised to strike
Related topics:WhirlpoolWorkersPeterboroughUnite