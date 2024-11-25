Work starts to replace footbridges at Cuckoos Hollow in Werrington, Peterborough

The footway will be closed on the west side of the Baron Court footbridge until May

Work to replace footbridges at Cuckoo’s Hollow has started – leaving a footpath closed until May.

Three public footbridges at the site were closed at the beginning of this year after inspections revealed dangers due to a sudden deterioration of the structures.

Replacement works are under way at the Cuckoo's Hollow bridges

The bridges are in Cuckoos Hollow between Werrington and Gunthorpe - adjacent to Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne.

Preparation works have been taking place at the site – and now repair works have begun.

The Bridge Replacement Project starts today (November 25) and will see the footway on the west side of the Baron Court footbridge closed until May next year.

A diversion route has been put in place, and will be signed on site.

The bridges had already been identified as needing replacement in the 2024/2025 financial year.

However, at the start of the year it was revealed the bridges had deteriorated quicker than expected.

In January, a city council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the deterioration of the structures has been much quicker than anticipated leading to the decision to close them.

"The council apologises for the disruption this will cause for the many and varied users of Cuckoos Hollow and is reviewing work programmes to prioritise the construction of replacement bridges.”

Over the past year there have been a number of calls for the bridges to re-open – however they have remained shut ahead of these works being carried out by the council.