Work starts on multi-million pound showroom for Marshall Volvo Peterborough

Some of the team at the Marshall Volvo.

The development by Marshall Volvo Peterborough has been prompted by the dealership’s growing range of electric vehicles and to provide modern surroundings for customers.

The showroom will be next door to the dealership’s existing premises at Tyrell Park, in Boongate.

Dominic Meacham, Head of Business at Marshall Volvo Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to see construction begin on our new home at Tyrell Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pure electric Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge at a charging station

“With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we are ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric XC40 – alongside a selection of petrol and diesel cars.

Mr Meacham added: “With restrictions now lifted, this is a really exciting time for business as we begin to see consumer confidence rise again.

“We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a pleasant and personalised experience with our expert team.”

The dealership says the new showroom will be equipped with a host of new features.

It will display the latest range of Volvo cars, including the pure electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

It will be fitted with an interior viewing window that allows customers to see all activity in the new workshops from – what feels like – the comfort of their living room.

A spokesperson said: “The retailer will also continue to offer their streamlined service to car owners which has halved customer waiting times.

“The Volvo Personal Service sees the same technician liaising with the customer from booking right through to explaining the services they have carried out.