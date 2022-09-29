Work is under way on the construction of 315 apartments in a 10 storey tower block at Peterborough’s Northminster site.

The initial groundworks on the £14 million development have started, preparing the way for the actually building to begin over the next few weeks.

The site was bought by Peterborough-based housing association Cross Keys Homes (CKH) in June with the goal of offering modern living at an affordable rent.

Work is under way on the former site of the City Market in Northminster for an apartments development for Cross Keys Homes.

Once completed, the development will feature a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes plus two commercial retail units.

A spokesperson for CKH said: “we’re very pleased to confirm that works on the Northminster site are progressing as planned, with first handovers still expected in 2024.

At the moment, the ground is being prepared and piling works have now commenced.

"In the coming weeks there will be a significant increase in activity as full construction works get underway.”

The former site of the City Market at Northminster under development for Cross Keys Homes.

The site has been made available with the demolition of the Solstice nightclub, the relocation of Peterborough market and the demolition of a multi-storey car park.

It is hoped the development will revitalise the Northminster area with new housing and commercial opportunities alongside improved public space at Laxton Square.

Following the purchase of the site, Cross Keys Homes’ chief executive Claire Higgins said: “"This well-designed scheme will offer modern city centre living, just minutes from the train station and key amenities, with all homes available for affordable rent.