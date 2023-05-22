Woodston author and ‘inspiring’ autistic illustrator collaborate to create new children’s book

A new children’s book written by Peterborough author Tom Dexter and illustrated by artist Debbi Doodle is due to go on sale on May 25.

Distributed by Cardiff-based publishers Candy Jar Books, Fox Knits Socks is aimed at pre-school and young primary readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It uses a combination of bold illustrations and narrative verse to tell the story of a vegetarian fox who knits garments from the shawn wool of the sheep he shares his idyllic valley with.

Fox Knits Socks, a tale of a kindly vegetarian fox who knits garments for his sheep friends, will be available for purchase from May 25.

Author Tom told the Peterborough Telegraph how the idea for the “really cool” book came from a chance meeting with the book’s illustrator, Debbi Doodle at a comic convention in Newcastle:

“I met this extraordinary character with bright pink hair who showed me her art,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woodston resident, who also writes Doctor Who novels, said the “vivid, punchy colour” which characterised Debbi’s images immediately reminded him of the 1970s cartoons he enjoyed watching as a child.

“She had a drawing of a fox with a very hallucinogenic background,” he noted, “and I said: ‘we could see if we could get a kids’ book about this fox’.”

Debbi Doodle, described as "a force of nature" by author Tom Dexter, is passionate about using art to inspire young children.

A single mum of four kids, Debbi – who Tom describes as “a force of nature” – is completely open about her autism, something he found “extremely inspiring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough novelist has been so impressed with Debbi’s outlook and drive that he has taken it upon himself to champion her cause, which is essentially to help kids with autism feel inspired and emboldened through art.

As well as illustrating, Debbi teaches art to young children who have autism. Her approach is, Tom notes, to state: ‘I am autistic - if I can get this done then other people with similar challenges can do it’.”

54-year-old Tom, who is also a film screenwriter, believes encouraging autistic kids in this way could, in time, lead to an “untapped reservoir” of talent being discovered.

Right now, the future for Debbie – and Fox – is looking very bright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her artwork has gone down so well that they [publishers] have already committed to a second and third book of the adventures of Fox,” Tom said.