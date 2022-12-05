Woodhall Spa fair to be ‘bumper’ edition

Santa's Grotto at 2021's Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre.

The 2022 Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre, organised by Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa, will be held on Friday (December 9) from 6pm to 9 pm, and

This year’s event will be lit up a new and spectacular animated light display in the Millennium Garden in the centre of the village, as well as more than 85 stalls offering a wide range of festive products and activities.

There will also be an early evening parade through the village, culminating in carols in Royal Square.

Among those entertaining the crowds will be the Kesteven Morris Men and Pedro the Clown, as well as carol singers and local choirs, including Sing it Loud and the Woodhall Spa Rock Choir.

Children will be able to visit Santa on his Sleigh. It will be free to meet Santa, with a small gift for each child while parents can make a donation if they wish.

There will also be a hog roast, mulled wine and a Bailey’s Winter Warmer stall provided by the Rotary, as well as a Grand Raffle with a top prize of £250 in cash, and many other prizes donated by local businesses and well-wishers.

