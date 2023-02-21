1 . Lady

'Lady is a beautiful 6-year-old crossbreed who is currently available for adoption at Woodgreen. She is a social dog who loves to be around people. Lady is good with children aged 7 years and over and would make a great addition to any family looking for a dog that is lively and very affectionate. Lady enjoys playing with her toys and going on walks, but she prefers to be walked in areas or at quiet times where she can avoid other dogs. In addition, Lady would love her own private, secure 6ft fenced garden to charge around in and have zoomies. She is looking for a permanent home where she will receive plenty of exercise, attention, and love. Lady would make a great companion for a family who can provide her with the patience and understanding she needs.'

Photo: Woodgreen