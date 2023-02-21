The Dog House tells the stories of families searching for a four-legged companion in the care at Woodgreen Pets Charity
The latest series of the popular Channel 4 TV show The Dog House returned to our screens earlier this year – but Woodgreen Pets Charity has said there are still more dogs in need of rehoming in Cambridgeshire following the success of the series.
Since its premiere in 2019, The Dog House has showcased some of the heart-warming journeys of dogs in care at Woodgreen’s care centre in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, being viewed more than one million times.
In its fourth series, the show has told the stories of families and individuals looking to bring a four-legged companion into their homes – highlighting some of the excellent work of Woodgreen team.
However, the charity has reminded people there are still dogs desperately searching for their forever homes.
Here are just a few of the many dogs in care and available to adopt at Woodgreen Pets Charity:
1. Lady
'Lady is a beautiful 6-year-old crossbreed who is currently available for adoption at Woodgreen. She is a social dog who loves to be around people. Lady is good with children aged 7 years and over and would make a great addition to any family looking for a dog that is lively and very affectionate. Lady enjoys playing with her toys and going on walks, but she prefers to be walked in areas or at quiet times where she can avoid other dogs. In addition, Lady would love her own private, secure 6ft fenced garden to charge around in and have zoomies. She is looking for a permanent home where she will receive plenty of exercise, attention, and love. Lady would make a great companion for a family who can provide her with the patience and understanding she needs.'
Photo: Woodgreen
2. Luna
'Luna is a 2-year-old French Bulldog that came into Woodgreen as a stray last summer. Her three favourite things are walks, cuddling and most importantly, snacks which she’ll never so no to if offered. As well as her three favourite things, Luna also likes to play with her toys, especially tennis balls and any squeaky toys. Being an affectionate dog, Luna would make the perfect pet for individuals or families that are patient and able to provide her with lots of cuddles. Luna is a friendly and playful dog and would do well in a home with people who can give her plenty of attention. However, Luna isn't sociable with other dogs and new owners should look to avoid busy areas and choose quiet times and routes.'
Photo: Woodgreen
3. Charlie
'Charlie is a 3-year-old lurcher who was admitted to Woodgreen in May 2022. Due to certain complications, Charlie came to us with an amputated leg, but this hasn’t stopped him from being active. He loves to zoom in the garden and socialise with other dogs. Charlie loves other dogs and would benefit from being rehomed with one. He is a very friendly and well-socialised dog but requires a dedicated family who can help support him through life’s ups and down. Despite his physical limitation, Charlie is a happy and loving dog, who will make a great companion for the right family.'
Photo: Woodgreen
4. Dante
'Dante is an energetic and playful 6-year-old terrier who enjoys exploring on walks, playing fetch, and snacking. He is highly trainable and is always eager to learn new things. The ideal family for Dante would be active and able to keep up with his energy levels. He already has basic training, but could benefit from further training. He has a special fondness for small pieces of cheese and hotdogs as rewards for his training efforts. It may take some time and patience for Dante to adjust to a new home, but once settled he will be a great addition to a busy family as a lively terrier.'
Photo: Woodgreen