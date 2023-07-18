Woodgreen is now seeking loving new owners for 10-month-old kittens Jett and Cola, who have been waiting for new homes for more than 300 days.

Born to a stray cat who found refuge at Woodgreen, this inseparable duo have captured the hearts of their foster family and are now searching for their forever home.

Jett and Cola were part of a litter of five kittens, and due to their mother having FIV, they too tested positive.

Jett and Cola are among animals who haven't found a loving home at Woodgreen Pets Charity.

Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) is an auto-immune disease that affects cats worldwide.

Although FIV-positive cats will remain infected for the rest of their lives, there is no risk of passing FIV to people or other species. Infected cats who receive supportive medical care, eat a good diet and are kept in a stress-free environment can live comfortable lives with a normal lifespan.

While their siblings without any medical concerns have since found loving homes, Ella, their mum, was adopted by a caring couple experienced in caring for FIV-positive cats. Now, aged 10 months, Jett and Cola are eagerly awaiting their chance to embark on a new chapter together.

The duo has been thriving in their foster home, where they have become cherished members of the family.

These delightful cats are incredibly affectionate, relishing cuddles and enjoying being picked up.

Their youthful curiosity and playful nature make them a joy to be around.

As they continue to mature, Jett and Cola are developing a growing interest in the outside world, making a ‘catio’ or cat-proof garden an ideal addition to their future home.

‘Super friendly’

Helen, Jett and Cola’s fosterer said: “It’s so lovely having Jett and Cola stay in our home.

"They are great company and love spending time with you. They often come to greet you by the door when you come home, which is so nice. Both are super friendly and affectionate and really love to be stroked and cuddled.

"Jett loves to chase and play with balls and regularly makes us laugh with her funny antics. Cola is a bit of a cuddle baby and lets Jett take the lead on most things.