Sixteen pets near Peterborough are on the look out for new homes – including a Chihuahua called Zara.

The pets are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity, a Cambridgeshire animals charity, which provides safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

It’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have ten dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are 16 dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets and mice in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Zara Chihuahua cross Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Simba and Pluto Lurchers Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Zia Crossbreed Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Mally Corssbreed Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales