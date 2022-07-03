Twenty-five rabbits near Peterborough are looking for new homes – including Space and Raider.

The rabbits are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity, a Cambridgeshire animals charity, which provides safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

It’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have lots of soon-to-be pets who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the animals who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are 25 rabbits in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Benny and Jellybean Benny and Jellybean Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Choccy and Thumbelina Choccy and Thumbelina Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Dobby and Curie Dobby and Curie Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Duke and Daisy Duke and Daisy Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales