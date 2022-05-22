A selection of small pets – including rabbits, mice, hamsters, ferrets and even chickens – are currently being cared for by an animals charity near Peterborough – which needs your help to find them their forever homes.

Woodgreen Pets Charity is a charity that works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have 22 small who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Here are 22 small pets in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.

Could you welcome them into your life?

1. Tom Tom is a one-year-and-six-month-old frizzle chicken. He was admitted June 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Terrence Terrence is a four-year-and-nine-month-old polecat ferret. He was admitted February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Morado, Verde and Rojo Morado, Verde and Rojo are one-year-and-one-month-old male sebright chickens. They were admitted June 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Benny and Jellybean Benny and Jellybean are one -year-and-seven-months and 11 months old respectively. They are male crossbreeds and were admitted July 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales