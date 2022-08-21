News you can trust since 1948
Could you provide Itty and Bitty the home they deserve?

Woodgreen Pets Charity: 22 small pets in care near Peterborough in need of new homes – including ferrets

Could you provide these pets in care the home they deserve?

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:00 am

Twenty-two pets – including a rabbits, ferrets, gerbils and guinea pigs – are currently in the care of Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough and looking for their forever homes.

The charity works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

Its vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they have 22 small pets who are currently in desperate need of a place they can call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Around 3,500 pets are rehabilitated and rehomed by the charity each year.

Here are 22 small pets in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes. Could you welcome them into your home?

1. Filo and Croissant

Dwarf lop

Photo: Woodgreen

2. Eclair and Pan Au Chocolate

Dwarf lop

Photo: Woodgreen

3. Brioche, Puff and Strudel

Dwarf lop

Photo: Woodgreen

4. Kaldi and Mocha

Dwarf lop

Photo: Woodgreen

Peterborough
