Twenty adorable pets in care near Peterbrorugh are in need of urgent adoption.
Woodgreen Pets Charity is an animals charity who work tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.
The charity's vision is a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life.
Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.
Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.
Woodgreen says it provides the expert care pets need to have a second chance at happiness.
Here are 20 pets in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.
So, could you provide any of these pets near Peterborough with their forever home?