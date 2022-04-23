Twenty adorable pets in care near Peterbrorugh are in need of urgent adoption.

Woodgreen Pets Charity is an animals charity who work tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Woodgreen says it provides the expert care pets need to have a second chance at happiness.

Here are 20 pets in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.

So, could you provide any of these pets near Peterborough with their forever home?

1. Buttercup and Tiddles Buttercup and Tiddles are two years four months and two years ten months old respectively. They are female dwarf lop rabbits admitted to Woodgreen in September 2020. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Larry and Buttons Larry and Buttons are two years two months and three years eight months old respectively. They are male crossbreed rabbits admitted to Woodgreen in June 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Red and Fallow Red and Fallow are eight month old female Belgian hare rabbits. They were admitted to Woodgreen in July 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Hazel Hazel is a five-year-old crossbreed rabbit. She was admitted to Woodgreen in February 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales