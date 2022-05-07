Twelve cats who are currently being cared for by an animals charity near Peterborough are hoping to find their forever homes.

Woodgreen Pets Charity is a charity that works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they have 12 cats who are currently in desperate need of a place they can call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected - leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

Earlier this year, Woodgreen opened The Snowden Cat Care Centre – a new £2 million centre which provides care for thousands of cats.

The centre, in Godmanchester, can house up to 500 animals – and has increased the charity’s on-site capacity to care for cats by 50 per cent.

The centre is named after Sheila Snowden - who left the charity a legacy donation of almost £900,000.

Around 3,500 pets are rehabilitated and rehomed by the charity each year.

Here are 12 cats in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes. Could you welcome them into your home?

1. Poppet Poppet is a domestic short hair cat. She is nine years and nine months old and was admitted in July 2021.

2. Freddie Freddie is a domestic short hair cat. He is four years and five months old and was admitted in July 2021.

3. Jersey and Max Jasey and Max are domestic short hair cats. They are 11 years and seven month old females admitted in February 2022.

4. Socks Socks is a domestic short hair cat. She is seven years old and was admitted in March 2022.