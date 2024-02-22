Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fletton pub which has played an integral part in raising money to help a Peterborough schoolgirl receive life-changing surgery has once again shown how generous its staff and patrons are.

The Wonky Donkey pub on Fletton High Street has raised more than £600 for the well publicised ‘Go, Grace, Go’ fundraising campaign this month.

The campaign hopes to raise £22,000 so that nine-year-old Grace Bucknell-Smith can benefit from specialist surgery which will help combat a rare degenerative disease.

David Williams, co-owner of the popular Fletton watering hole, told the Peterborough Telegraph that the bulk of the money raised this time around came from ‘cashing in on love.’

“We did a Valentine’s Raffle,” he said, “and it raised around £400.”

The money from the raffle was supplemented by additional funds raised at the Donkey’s ever-popular quiz nights.

All in, the pub’s generous staff and regulars managed to raise £637 to put toward ‘Go, Grace, Go.’

David is optimistic that, with just a little more endeavour, the Bucknell-Smith family will soon be able to afford the private SDR (Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy) operation that will take away the spasticity, pain, and spasms Grace currently experiences.

“They [Bucknell-Smith family] want £22k for the op,” David said, “I think we’re on £20k now: so now it’s the final push.”

The cheery landlord and father-of-three is in awe of how much money the public has helped raise for the ‘Go, Grace, Go’ campaign in less than six months.

“It’s brilliant how everyone’s got behind it,” he said.

David is very aware that, while hitting the targeted £22,000 will enable the family to proceed with the surgery, more funds will be needed to help ensure Grace and her family will benefit from suitable aftercare.

“Obviously we shall keep on fundraising,” he said, “because there’s going to be physio and all sorts needed afterwards.”

With this in mind, the proactive pint-puller is already looking forward to what he and loyal crew can next to help

“We’ve got a darts match in March, and a fancy dress pub crawl in April,” he says.