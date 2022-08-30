Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wonky Donkey micro pub has raised £1,640 for Cancer Research UK through fundraising events.

The micro pub, in Fletton Highstreet, presented a cheque worth £1,640 to the Cancer Research UK charity shop, in Westgate, on August 25.

It has now raised over £8,000 in the three-and-a-half years since the pub opened.

Dave and Andrew Williams from the Wonky Donkey microbar, in Fletton High Street, present a cheque to Marina Staudze, manager of the Cancer Research UK shop, in Westgate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve had three or four loyal customers die from cancer,” David Williams, who co-owns Wonky Donkey with his brother Andrew Williams, said.

"During Covid we couldn’t do any fundraising, so we wanted to get back into it. We’ve started up again, and we’re back on it now.

"Every Wednesday we have a quiz night and all of the proceeds add up over the weeks.

"We had our Swampy day, which was as a fundraiser for one of the lads who died of cancer recently, and had raffles and all sorts of things to raise money.”

The Wonky Donkey is hosting its annual Pirate Party on September 17 to raise even more money for the charity.

“We all dress up as pirates and there will be a few things going on,” David said. “We always have a pirate party on Andrew’s birthday.

"He didn’t get a pirate party when he was seven and now he’s making the most of it.

"The whole Wonky Donkey becomes a pirate ship – ‘The Good Ship Wonky’ – which we decorate, and there will be a raffle with prizes, like a bottles of rum.