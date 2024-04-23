Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman with eight brain tumours is preparing to take part in a month-long challenge to help fund vital research into the disease.

Nicola Ferdinand, a mum-of-three from Langtoft, was diagnosed with four low-grade meningiomas in October 2017. She has subsequently been diagnosed with three more, and a schwannoma.

For months leading up to her initial diagnosis, Nicola, 47, had been experiencing problems with the vision in her left eye. At times it would even go completely. Eventually, she went to see an optician who referred her to hospital.

Nicola Ferdinand and her radiotherapy mask.

The MRI scans that followed identified four brain tumours, including an optic nerve sheath meningioma for which she underwent six weeks of radiotherapy from April 2018. That treatment has left her with an impaired field of vision in her left eye, but she no longer experiences periods of blindness.

The rest of Nicola’s tumours, including the ones discovered more recently, are all being monitored as part of a ‘watch and wait’ approach for which she receives annual MRI scans. She also suffers from fibromyalgia, which causes her widespread pain among other symptoms.

Nicola, who continues to experience migraines and intense pressure in her head, said: “There’s still not enough known about brain tumours. I was actually referred to a genetics team as an interesting case. They’re trying to find out why, for some reason, my body likes making these tumours.

“I desperately want there to be more research into this so patients, like me, aren’t just left in limbo. On the one hand, it’s great mine aren’t cancerous but on the other hand, this type of tumour can still cause a lot of damage.”

Nicola Ferdinand.

The pre-school business manager is now preparing to take part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 200k in May Your Way challenge, which requires participants to walk, jog, run, cycle, swim, or combine activities, to complete a 200km distance over the course of the month.

She plans to complete it at home using her rowing machine. Her sister, Tracey Cox, from Cambridge, will also taking part, combining cycling, walking and rowing for her challenge.

Nicola said: “I struggle with conventional exercises like running, so I wanted to do something that involved less impact. Rowing seemed like a good alternative because I find that easier to do with my limitations.

“I really wanted to do something to help prevent others from going through the horror of brain tumours, and to ensure there are treatments available when they do.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, but I’m also nervous about it because I don’t want to let anyone down. People have put their faith in me, but I know that will give me the willpower to succeed.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any time. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002. We’re determined to change that, but we can’t do it alone.

" We’re really grateful to Nicola and Tracey for taking on this challenge for us and we wish them the best of luck with it.

"Anyone else interested in signing up for it can do so at www.braintumourresearch.org/200k-in-may. Together we will find a cure.”