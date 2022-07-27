Woman raises thousands for Peterborough's Thorpe Hall Hospice so others can get care they need

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with Jan Bullock

A kind hearted Stamford woman has raised thousands of pounds for the Thorpe Hall Hospice – so others can get the care they need.

In just one year, Jan Bullock has raised more than £3500 for the Sue Ryder Hospice – and has more fundraising events planned for later this year.

Jan, 68, is well-known around Stamford for her much-loved charity bingo night, Motown events and afternoon teas.

Jan said; “It really all started with me when I was 21. I lost my mum to cancer when she was just 45 years old. I had a little sister, Jilly, who was 11 at the time and two brothers. In those days there was very little support offered. It was tough.

“My sister was then diagnosed with a brain tumor ten years ago; she was ten years younger than me. I used to go to the Sue Ryder Hospice shop and buy bits and bobs and I thought to myself Jilly had such lovely carers where she lived, I could do something to show my support for people just like them,” Jan said.

“I had a party at Tallington Lakes in Stamford for my 65th birthday and afterwards I said to the manager at the time – could I hold a Motown night here, I really want to do something for Sue Ryder? She said get the numbers and come back to me. I only needed 65 but I ended up with about 80 people!

“I now organise regular Motown nights, charity bingo sessions and afternoon teas – Jilly loved an afternoon tea! Doing it all gives me strength, it’s nothing special really, but I love it!”

In May 2021, Jan held a charity bingo evening, swiftly followed by an Ascot Ladies' Day Afternoon Tea in June 2021. She went on to host two further bingo nights and two afternoon teas - one at Christmas 2021 and the other a Mad Hatter's Afternoon Tea Party in spring 2022 - raising a fantastic £3,524 in just one year.

“If the money I raise helps to give someone a few hours care from Sue Ryder Nurses or just helps to put some flowers in the hospice, for the people and families there, then it’s worth it! I’m in awe of everything that every single person who works for Sue Ryder does, I think it’s marvelous,” Jan said.

Helen Kingston, community fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Jan takes a lot of care organising her events - she has great raffle prizes and there's a singer at her afternoon teas and everyone gets up for a dance! Her events have brought a lot of joy to the local community after the limitations of the pandemic and lockdown and it is so poignant that these memory-making events help us to be there when it matters for local families and making room for the things that matter – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.”