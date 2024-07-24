Woman jailed after stealing from four shops and attempting to assault staff

Crime news

Police say she attempted to assault staff when confronted

A prolific shoplifter who stole from four shops in two hours has been sent to prison after ignoring a warning from magistrates last year.

Adina Bairam, 57, entered Hotel Chocolat in Queensgate shopping centre, on December 16 and stole two hot chocolate giftsets worth £54.

She also stole cosmetic items, grooming products and eight pairs of leggings worth £184.95 from Body Shop and TK Maxx in Queensgate and Poundland in Westgate.

A Camb police spokesperson said: “Staff at Salvation Army and Sports Direct were alerted via the City Link radio system that she was nearby so confronted her. She attempted to slap one of them and spat while trying to kick them.

“Bairam, of Star Road, Eastgate, Peterborough, was tracked to the BP garage, in St Johns Street, Eastgate, where officers arrested her.”

She admitted four counts of theft from a shop and at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on July 16 was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, including the activation of an eight-week suspended sentence from August last year when she was convicted of six thefts from a shop. She is also required to pay £56 in compensation to Poundland.

Inspector Sam Tucker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), commented: “Bairam had previously been given a suspended sentence by the courts last year. Despite this her prolific offending has continued. We will continue to work with stores around the city ensuing that we target prolific offenders.