Vulnerable RAF veterans were given a festive treat this Christmas – thanks to a team at RAF Wittering.

Volunteers at the base delivered more than 80 hampers to veterans living in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland.

Members of the Royal Air Force Association Wittering & District Branch, many of whom are personnel on 3 Mobile Catering Squadron (3MCS), were joined by Station Commander Wing Commander Jez Case, Station Warrant Officer Darren Rose and Officer Commanding 3MCS Squadron Leader Sara Jones, in putting together the Christmas hampers.

From Left: RAF Wittering Station Commander Wg Cdr Jez Case, OC 3MCS ; RAFA Wittering & District Branch Chair Sqn Ldr Sara Jones, Station Warrant Officer WO Darren Rose and AS1 Annie Nicol putting the Christmas hampers together for local veterans.

The contents of the Christmas hampers were purchased thanks to a generous donation of over £2,000 from the RAFA Wittering & District Branch. The team then used their own vehicles and time to distribute the hampers.

RAFA Wittering & District Branch deputy chair and membership secretary, Sgt Reece Holt of 3MCS, said: “This could not have been possible without the generous donation from the RAFA Wittering & District branch. It has been a privilege and an absolute honour to be able to provide some festive cheer to our veterans in this way.”

RAF Wittering Station Commander Wg Cdr Jez Case said: “This is a wonderful example of the Christmas spirit in action. It is an opportunity for us to look after the wider RAF family, in particular our vulnerable members, offering a lifeline to many at what can be a difficult time of the year. The team have done an excellent job and should be incredibly proud of the support they have provided.”