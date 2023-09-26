News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Wittering family centre secures future thanks to Lottery funding boost

The funding will enable staff training and add another member of staff to the team.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Wittering community centre has secured its future after receiving a Lottery funding boost.

Staff at The Wittering Families Centre made a successful bid to the National Lottery Community Fund to secure the centre’s future for three years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous funding from The Armed Forces Covenant Fund ensured the centre was able to support hundreds of families over the past few years.

Wittering Families Centre funding party with staff, parents and childrenWittering Families Centre funding party with staff, parents and children
Wittering Families Centre funding party with staff, parents and children
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the centre said; “We are beginning a new journey with the National Lottery Community Fund. This will enable the Centre to continue to offer support and activities to all Wittering and the surrounding area community members.

“We will be offering a weekly timetable with wide range of free sessions, including Ben Stay and Play, Baby Massage and Yoga, Musical Minis and TinyTalk, Focused Hypnotherapy and many more.

“The Families Centre links the local community together, establishing and building friendships, being a first port of call for our military families, offering a wide range of family support within the whole community and also Wittering Primary School.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding will enable staff training and add another member of staff to the team.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank all the community for their ongoing support, Sugar Rush Sweets for their amazing cakes and junior rank welfare for the bouncy castle and all those who attended our launch party.

“We look forward to seeing lots of community members benefiting from the Families Centre. Pop in and see us or give us a call on 01780 782336 and select the Families Centre option.”

Related topics:National Lottery Community Fund