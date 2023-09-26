Wittering family centre secures future thanks to Lottery funding boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wittering community centre has secured its future after receiving a Lottery funding boost.
Staff at The Wittering Families Centre made a successful bid to the National Lottery Community Fund to secure the centre’s future for three years.
Previous funding from The Armed Forces Covenant Fund ensured the centre was able to support hundreds of families over the past few years.
A spokesperson for the centre said; “We are beginning a new journey with the National Lottery Community Fund. This will enable the Centre to continue to offer support and activities to all Wittering and the surrounding area community members.
“We will be offering a weekly timetable with wide range of free sessions, including Ben Stay and Play, Baby Massage and Yoga, Musical Minis and TinyTalk, Focused Hypnotherapy and many more.
“The Families Centre links the local community together, establishing and building friendships, being a first port of call for our military families, offering a wide range of family support within the whole community and also Wittering Primary School.”
The funding will enable staff training and add another member of staff to the team.
The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank all the community for their ongoing support, Sugar Rush Sweets for their amazing cakes and junior rank welfare for the bouncy castle and all those who attended our launch party.
“We look forward to seeing lots of community members benefiting from the Families Centre. Pop in and see us or give us a call on 01780 782336 and select the Families Centre option.”