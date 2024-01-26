Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wittering man and keen runner Tony Anderson is preparing for his toughest challenge yet as he takes on the Marathon Des Sables in April, known as the “toughest footrace on earth.”

It is a stage race that will see participants cover approximately 252km across the Sahara Desert, starting in Morocco, over the course of seven days.

Runners will have to complete a four marathons and a double marathon, all while carrying their own supplies, when the race kicks off on April 14.

Tony Anderson will be taking on the Marathon Des Sables in April.

Tony is a regular runner for local club Stamford and has completed over 50 marathons is his life, including the London Marathon ten times, but never a challenge of such a scale.

He has decided to challenge himself in support of Walking for the Wounded; a charity that supports injured former British Armed Forces servicemen and women in the transition from military to civilian life.

Tony, who serves five years in the Royal Navy, said: “I am lucky enough to not have been affected by my time in the forces but I know that is not the case for everyone and this is my way of paying it back.

"It is an experience I want to grab with both hands, I have been inspired by people I know locally that have done it in previous years and have said that is it a life-changing event.

"I’m preparing by getting in as many miles as I can running, Nordic walking and doing strength training. I’m also in touch the Loughborough University about using their heat chambers to help acclimatise.”