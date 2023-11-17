Wisbech sports club has hailed new technology for helping it grow its reach into its community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The digital divide – with nearly half of rural areas classed as 5G “not spots” – furthers inequality throughout the country, placing added strain on already stretched groups.

And with 35% of Sported’s rural members reporting that digital connectivity is a barrier to their organisation’s success, it is vital – say the charity – that support is provided to remove these barriers and help groups deliver for the young people they support.As a result of this divide, Vodafone has committed to delivering on the Government’s 2030 5G coverage ambitions, set out in the Wireless

Infrastructure Strategy, by providing 95% of the UK population with 5G standalone coverage by 2030 and extending that to 99% by 2034.

Fenland's young people are connected

This support is essential, as highlighted by Wisbech-based Youths of Fenland – a community interest company committed to supporting young people.

“Youths of Fenland provides a vital service connecting young people to positive activities in areas of deprivation and rural isolation," group leader Debbie King said. "The issue of digital connectivity is an ongoing challenge for us: young people not having access to phones, laptops or the internet, coupled with the facilities we use not having broadband or adequate signal.

“This creates a real time and cost issue for us, in downloading, hotspotting and generally connecting with our participants – and adds to their low esteem, aspiration and sense of isolation.”

Sported has partnered with Vodafone on the Sports.Connected programme which aims to help four million people cross the digital divide by the end of 2025 – addressing the inequality in access to connectivity, digital skills and technology.

As well as providing mobile connectivity and technology to those who need it, a key part of the programme is upskilling businesses and communities. Sported provides support and a range of digital services to groups delivering sports programmes to young people, to enable them to put on more activities and to improve their digital capacity.

Further to this project, Sported is undertaking research to further the understanding of the issues facing rural groups and their young people.

East of England Regional Manager Rob Danson, who is leading on the project, said: “We know that our rural groups face added barriers, so this commitment from Vodafone to close the digital divide is one we are delighted to see.

