The market has already raised over £2000 for charity from the stall hire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patients and staff at Peterborough City Hospital have been celebrating the Christmas festivities with a two-week long Winter Market.

The Winter Market, which is organised by PFI provider Progress Health, has been set up in the main atrium at Peterborough City Hospital, with 16 stall holders selling candles, cakes, handmade arts and crafts, books, jewellery and other festive gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Each year the Winter Market has been a great success and I know our staff, and our patients, really appreciate it. Some of our staff working shifts will find it difficult to get their Christmas shopping done, so having something accessible to them during their lunchbreak is a huge help.

Peterborough City Hospital's Winter Market.

“Our patients who have been in hospital for a while will also find it difficult to get gifts for their loved ones, so our Volunteers have been on hand to wheel them down to the atrium so they could browse the items available to them.”

Julie Cox, Operations Officer, from Progress Health, said: “The Winter Market is extremely popular again this year and everyone has been so friendly and in the festive spirit.