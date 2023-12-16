Winter market arrives at Peterborough City Hospital
Patients and staff at Peterborough City Hospital have been celebrating the Christmas festivities with a two-week long Winter Market.
The Winter Market, which is organised by PFI provider Progress Health, has been set up in the main atrium at Peterborough City Hospital, with 16 stall holders selling candles, cakes, handmade arts and crafts, books, jewellery and other festive gifts.
Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Each year the Winter Market has been a great success and I know our staff, and our patients, really appreciate it. Some of our staff working shifts will find it difficult to get their Christmas shopping done, so having something accessible to them during their lunchbreak is a huge help.
“Our patients who have been in hospital for a while will also find it difficult to get gifts for their loved ones, so our Volunteers have been on hand to wheel them down to the atrium so they could browse the items available to them.”
Julie Cox, Operations Officer, from Progress Health, said: “The Winter Market is extremely popular again this year and everyone has been so friendly and in the festive spirit.
"This year we have raised £2000 by again donating the money raised from the stall hire to the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity.”