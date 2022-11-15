More than 150 hand-held paper lanterns lit up Eye this weekend

A lantern parade through the streets of Eye, in Peterborough, lit up the village this weekend.

There were more than 150 hand-held paper lanterns at the ‘Light Up Eye’ parade on the evening of November 12.

The parade was in honour of residents George and Christine Drake, whose impressive Christmas lights and displays at their home attracted thousands of spectators to the village from 1986 to the early 2000s – raising money for charity.

After months of planning by creative community organisation Peterborough Presents, performance company La Septima and residents of the village, the community came together as the lantern parade passed through the streets, from Manor Farm Community Centre, through Eye High Street, before ending at St Matthews Church.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the parade:

