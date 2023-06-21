News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

WillowFest 2023: comeback music festival will let under-14s in for free and be ‘more attractive to kids'

Festival chiefs say revamped summer gathering will be a truly ‘family-friendly’ event
By Darren Calpin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Organisers of this year’s WillowFest music festival are promising the event will be a truly family friendly affair - by offering free entry to under 14s.

The comeback festival – which is returning to the Embankment after a nine-year absence – is deliberately trying to make the event “more attractive to kids and younger folk.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser John Scriven told the Peterborough Telegraph he is keen to “bring back the same ethos” of the old festival while “adding elements to it”

Willow Festival crowds pictured back in 2008 lapping up the sun and warm weather on the Embankment.Willow Festival crowds pictured back in 2008 lapping up the sun and warm weather on the Embankment.
Willow Festival crowds pictured back in 2008 lapping up the sun and warm weather on the Embankment.
Most Popular

“We’re still having 176 music acts across seven stages,” he said, “we’re keeping that, the same as it was in 2014, because that works - it’s a really cool concept.”

However, the long-established event manager and promoter explained that there will also be new additions to the festival that will make it “more family friendly.”

To this end, this year’s festival will – along with staple features like funfair rides and face-painting – offer art and craft areas, circus workshops and even a chalk graffiti wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John has also announced that WillowFest 2023 will be home to a ‘Music Hub’, an area where music-led organisations and music tutors from across the city will be able to show curious music fans what they do:

“We want kids to go into this hub,” John teased, “kids that have always been interested in music but have never really had the confidence to say ‘I want to play the guitar’ or ‘I want to write my own music’.”

John hopes the Hub will “lay the foundations by giving them access to the people that can help them achieve that.”

John, who is a passionate music lover, is keen to get as many kids to this year’s festival as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He believes exposing youngsters to different kinds of live music in a welcoming environment at an early age is hugely beneficial.

“To have the opportunity to listen to so many different genres of music - it’s a chance for discovery.”

“And for them to have their first festival experience at an event that’s really family friendly with nice vibes and everything else going on - well, it’s a no-brainer.”

Read More
The Willow Festival set to return to Peterborough's Embankment - with seven stag...
Related topics:Peterborough Telegraph