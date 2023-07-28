News you can trust since 1948
Whittlesey woman's afternoon tea fundraiser for mum Sharron after breast cancer battle

Coffee, cake and games for important fundraiser close to Whittlesey family’s hearts
By Taylor PepperContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

A Whittlesey woman is fundraising for Breast Cancer Now after the charity supported her family through a difficult time.

On Saturday 12 August, Taylor Pepper is set to host an afternoon tea in aid of Breast Cancer Now at The Med in Whittlesey between 3-6pm.

Breast Cancer Now is a charity steered by world-class research and powered by life-changing support.

Taylor and SharronTaylor and Sharron
The charity is for anyone affected by breast cancer, providing support and hope for the future.

Taylor said: “In 2021, my mum, Sharron Papworth, was diagnosed with breast cancer and I felt my world fall apart in front of me.

"With help from Breast Cancer Now, our family we’re able to receive much needed support to fight through this life changing situation and see us through to the other side.

"Now my mum is fighting strong and better than ever.

Join in the fun with Taylor Pepper's family next month.Join in the fun with Taylor Pepper's family next month.
“With no Government funding, Breast Cancer Now needs support from people like us to continue providing the support they do. So, please come down for coffee and cake to help me raise as much money as we can!

“I want to do a massive shout out to The Med in Whittlesey for letting me host the event there and also to all the people who have donated raffle prizes it really does means so so much!”

At the event, there will be a raffle, games and cake to enjoy – email [email protected] for more information.

