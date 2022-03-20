Whittlesey woman (95) knits easter bunnies for children of Ukraine

Peggy Booth.

Peggy Booth, who is a resident as Cedar Court Care in Whittlesey, regularly keeps up to date with current affairs by watching the news and was devastated to see what was happening in Ukraine and wanted to help in any way that she could.

For this reason, she organised for staff and residents at the home to send a care hamper to Ukraine in the country’s time of need.

Instead of donating clothes or food etc, everyone at the home wanted to contribute to the wellbeing of Ukraine in a unique yet helpful way, which resulted in Peggy dedicating her efforts to lovingly hand-knitting a wide selection of easter bunnies for children in Ukraine. Each is accompanied with a treat for the lucky child to enjoy.

Peggy wanted her knitted bundles of joy to be something Ukrainians can cherish and be kept warm. It will be something to remember Cedar Court by and be a glimmer of hope within these dreadful times.