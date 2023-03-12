Whittlesey retirement complex receives funding to continue services as £5 million invested in care housing schemes

A Whittlesey retirement housing complex has received funding to continue to provide care housing to older people for the next ten years.

Willow Court, in Whittlesey, is a state-of-the-art care housing scheme which provides homes to people over the age of 55 who are living with dementia. The scheme has created a community of residents, who can continue to live in their own homes but with access to as much support as they require.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now received funding as part of a multi-million investment into care housing schemes by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Willow Court, in Whittlesey

The council’s Adults and Health Committee approved new long-term contracts to continue schemes Willow Court and Mill View, in Hauxton, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday (March 9).

Both schemes have received 10-year contracts to continue providing their services, at a cost of more than £5.4 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bidding process for the contracts will begin in June this year, with a decision made in September.

Cllr Susan van de Ven, vice-chair of the Adults and Health Committee, said: “Extra care schemes are an important part of our commitment to helping people receiving care to remain independent for as long as possible.