Whittlesey retirement complex receives funding to continue services as £5 million invested in care housing schemes
Willow Court, in Whittlesey, has been awarded a 10-year contact to continue helping older people retain their independence through care housing
A Whittlesey retirement housing complex has received funding to continue to provide care housing to older people for the next ten years.
Willow Court, in Whittlesey, is a state-of-the-art care housing scheme which provides homes to people over the age of 55 who are living with dementia. The scheme has created a community of residents, who can continue to live in their own homes but with access to as much support as they require.
It has now received funding as part of a multi-million investment into care housing schemes by Cambridgeshire County Council.
The council’s Adults and Health Committee approved new long-term contracts to continue schemes Willow Court and Mill View, in Hauxton, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday (March 9).
Both schemes have received 10-year contracts to continue providing their services, at a cost of more than £5.4 million.
The bidding process for the contracts will begin in June this year, with a decision made in September.
Cllr Susan van de Ven, vice-chair of the Adults and Health Committee, said: “Extra care schemes are an important part of our commitment to helping people receiving care to remain independent for as long as possible.
“Another of our ambitions is to make social care more community-driven, which is why providers will have to demonstrate how they will become a focal point in their communities in order to win these contracts.”