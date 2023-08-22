One of Whittlesey’s best-known pubs is showing off the benefits of a comprehensive makeover.

After several months of construction work, The New Crown, on High Causeway, has finally revealed a considerable upgrade to both its interior and exterior.

Licensees Jonathan and Louisa Weston – who took on the Grade II listed building in April of this year – told the Peterborough Telegraph they are “delighted” with the revamp.

The New Crown pub's revamped beer garden is a far cry from the outdoor space that was "full of rubbish and overgrown" five months ago.

“In the last four months we have completely transformed both the front and rear beer gardens,” said Jonathan, who is originally from Wandsworth in London.

“Our ‘Oasis Garden’ now has a Mediterranean feel, surrounded by palm trees and the soothing sound of gentle water features, plus there’s a relaxed surround-sound music system playing throughout the whole garden.”

The outside isn’t the only space that Jonathan and Louisa have splashed the cash on:

“We have also ripped out and re-fitted a brand new five-star food hygiene-rated kitchen,” Jonathan explained, “and transformed the saloon bar into an intimate, warm and inviting restaurant area.”

The recent renovations are all part of Jonathan and Louise Weston's aim to make The New Crown the "best pub in Whittlesey."

It is, the ambitious 51-year-old noted, a far cry from how things looked just five months ago.

“When we took over the pub, the kitchen was condemned and the rear garden was full of rubbish and overgrown,” he recalled, adding: “the front beer garden was dangerous due to cracked flag stones causing a trip hazard.”

To help them achieve their lofty aim, Jonathan and Louisa have taken on a new kitchen manager, as well as additional kitchen, bar and restaurant staff.

Licensee Jonathan Weston describes the The New Crown upgraded restaurant area - once a saloon bar - as "intimate, warm and inviting."

This means that they are now able to serve food on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

From September, the couple will open the kitchen and restaurant every day except for Wednesdays, and will be introducing regular specials to the menu, including steak nights and Italian-themed evenings.

Jonathan said the upgrades were already having an impact.

“We have seen a significant uplift in footfall,” he noted, “and we only see things getting more and more busy.”