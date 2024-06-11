Matt Skelhon took gold at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) European Championships in Granada, Spain last month.

Peterborough-born Matt Skelhon notches up ‘yet another impressive victory’

Whittlesey Rifle Club (WRC) is celebrating after its president took top honours at a prestigious European shooting event.

Matt Skelhon took gold at the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) European Championships, which were held in Granada, Spain on June 5.

The prolific 39-year-old said shooting his way to glory in the R6 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 competition felt “absolutely amazing.”.

“It was a really good final,” Matt said on Instagram, “Everybody shot really well.”

Whittlesey Rifle Club said their ecstatic members extended their congratulations as soon as they found out their president had topped his field.

“We messaged Matt our congratulations on yet another impressive victory against a top-class field,” said the club’s chairman Andy Surtees.

Matt began shooting as a hobby when he was just 11 years-old, and started shooting competitively when he joined the Disabled Target Shooting Association of Great Britain in April 2006.

Within 18 months, the Peterborough-born shooter had secured a place on the British team for the 2008 Paralympic Games.

Matt has represented ParalympicsGB at three consecutive Paralympic Games, winning gold and equalling the world record on his debut in Beijing.

Andy described Matt – who lost the use of his legs following a car accident – as “a real champion.”

“Matt is a great ambassador for the sport, showing what can be achieved through dedication, training and hard work,” he said,