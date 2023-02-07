A Whittlesey man is running 60 miles for his mum’s 60th birthday, as a big surprise.

Joe Hambleton, 25, is taking on the running challenge to raise money for a charity close to the hearts of his family.

Joe’s plan is to run 60 miles in March for Parkinson’s UK.

Joe Hambleton and his mum Debi Hambleton from Whittlesey

It’s a charity which has supported his mum, Debi Hambleton, after she was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago.

“Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease seven years ago, she hasn’t let it get the best of her,” Joe, who works as a telecommunications engineer, said.

"If anyone was to look at mum, they wouldn’t think anything at all because she is determined to continue with her life as normal, and hasn't let this condition take control.

"Since being diagnosed, she has done a lot of fundraising for Parkinson’s herself – so I want to do this for her.

Joe Hambleton of Whittlesey training with his dog Hugo in preparation for a 60-mile charity running challenge next month

"She will be my motivation to push myself through it and get over the line.”

Debi will also celebrate her 60th birthday in the same month.

She asked Joe and the rest of her family to make donations to the Parkinson’s charity, instead of gifting her presents, but Joe has gone one step further.

Despite saying he has “limited running experience”, Joe hopes to run two miles a day for an entire month to complete his challenge.

Joe is hoping to surprise Debi – who he said spends little time online – with the donations.

He wants to share his story now for donations but hopes the story is kept a secret until her big day.