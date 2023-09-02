Whittlesey Festival back after three years away - 150 entries the exhibition

There is something for everyone at the Whittlesey Festival on Sunday 10 September 10am – 4pm, with numerous stalls, rides, and attractions.

There’s music and dance from around the world with performances on the Market Square, Church Yard green and surrounding streets and buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll be amazed at the skills of the Black Eagles from Tanzania who have previously performed at Glastonbury, the Royal Albert Hall, Canary Wharf and other prestigious venues.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps

Their high impact joyful shows are set to lively African music, which progresses through a series of powerful and graceful acrobatic and dance routines with limbo fire and hoop jumping.

The international flavour continues with local Indian contemporary dance group ‘Ritu Ranga’ who famously appeared in the Christmas M&S advert in 2022.

Also performing is Lithuanian dance group ‘Raskila’ who portray Lithuanian tradition, music and culture through their dances and national costume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other dance groups include Lindy Hop from the Rug-Cutters, Solas school of Irish dance, as well as musical theatre by the Young Technicians.

Ritu Ranga Indian Contemporary Dance Group

We’re pleased to announce the return of The Romford Drum & Trumpet Corps, a superb youth military style band, who are guaranteed to wow the crowds.

Based in the London Borough of Havering, they are one of the oldest independent youth marching bands in the country with a proud history having performed throughout the UK and overseas.

Another popular attraction of the festival is the Schools Art Exhibition, which for the first time will be on display in the Whittlesey Library, Market Street both on the day and for a few weeks after the Festival during Library opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marija Lysak, exhibition organiser and Festival Committee member said: “I’m delighted that all local schools are taking part including Park Lane, New Road, Alderman Jacobs, Coates and Sir Harry Smith Community College.

Over 150 Classic Vehicles

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the creative talents of local children and students to thousands of people who visit the festival on the day and afterwards.

"The standard of work is incredible and with over 150 entries the exhibition is well worth a visit.”

Other attractions include the Peterborough Highland Pipe band, over 120 classic cars, The Eddie the Donkey Puppet show (on the Square) followed by puppet-making workshops in the Whittlesey Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a craft fare in Childers and many rides and activities, will be subsidised or free of charge, making it a great day out for families and individuals alike.

Lithuanian Dance Group Raskila

There’s also an opportunity to win a child’s pedal-tractor courtesy of sponsor Ben Burgess (Coates), be sure to visit their stand on the Market Square.