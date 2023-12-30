Whittlesey beautician shortlisted for 'Best New Talent' category at UK Hair and Beauty Aawards
Bethany O’Brien has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.
Beth runs Beth’s Beauty Bar from her home in Whittlesey has been shortlisted in the Best New Talent category.
Beth began her business in October having qualified as a nail technician and has not looked back since.
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community comes together each year to celebrate the industry in style with a red carpet event.
The awards aims to support businesses of all sizes and to give opportunities to newcomers.
Beth said: “Words can’t even describe how I feel right now, I have wanted to do this for so long, after suffering with mental health problems most of my life & physical disabilities I didn’t want to let any of these things define me in any way.
"I am so happy I chose to take this path & I wouldn’t be able to do this or be here without any of you so thank you so much. You all mean the absolute world to me and more.
"I want to speak more on mental health in the beauty industry and I have so many plans for the future. I love you all with all my heart. Thank you!”