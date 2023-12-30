News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Whittlesey beautician shortlisted for 'Best New Talent' category at UK Hair and Beauty Aawards

Beth will compete for the title of Best New Talent for 2024.
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:27 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bethany O’Brien has been shortlisted for an award at the prestigious UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Beth runs Beth’s Beauty Bar from her home in Whittlesey has been shortlisted in the Best New Talent category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beth began her business in October having qualified as a nail technician and has not looked back since.

Most Popular
Beth's Beauty Bar has been nominated.Beth's Beauty Bar has been nominated.
Beth's Beauty Bar has been nominated.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community comes together each year to celebrate the industry in style with a red carpet event.

The awards aims to support businesses of all sizes and to give opportunities to newcomers.

Beth said: “Words can’t even describe how I feel right now, I have wanted to do this for so long, after suffering with mental health problems most of my life & physical disabilities I didn’t want to let any of these things define me in any way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am so happy I chose to take this path & I wouldn’t be able to do this or be here without any of you so thank you so much. You all mean the absolute world to me and more.

"I want to speak more on mental health in the beauty industry and I have so many plans for the future. I love you all with all my heart. Thank you!”

Related topics:Whittlesey