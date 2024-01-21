Debut novelist K. J. Cole hopes magical tale will ‘resonate’ with adolescent girls and highlight the pressures society puts on teenagers

An author from our region is set to release her debut novel which she hopes will help teenage girls deal with the pressures of modern adolescence.

The Pilgrim’s Pendant, from Whittlesey-based K. J. Cole, is a young adult fantasy novel in the best traditions.

Our hero is Jane Pilgrim, a soon-to-turn thirteen-year-old girl who finds herself ‘transported to a world where magical creatures roam free, mystery is around every corner, and decisions really are a matter of life or death.’

Whittlesey author K. J. Cole is hoping her debut novel, 'The Pilgrim’s Pendant,' will help teenage girls deal with angst caused by isolation and insecurity (image: Cranthorpe Millner)

What sets this fantasy novel aside, however, is that it intertwines teenage angst – and many of its root causes – into the viscerally enjoyable narrative.

The Whittlesey writer believes that today’s teenagers are burdened with unprecedented pressures by modern society, forcing them to deal with isolation and insecurity that can adversely impact their self-esteem.

“Encouraging young people to appreciate their own worth from an early age is key to reducing the mental health crisis we are currently seeing in teenagers,” she shares.

“I feel like this topic isn’t discussed as much as it should be in young adult literature and the importance of it is sometimes missed.”

The fact that K. J.’s thirteen-year-old literary hero experiences feelings of isolation and insecurity throughout the novel makes her an easy figure for teenage readers to identify with.

The author is clear what kind of message she would like teenagers to take away from Jane’s journey in the The Pilgrim’s Pendant:

“The biggest lesson learnt leads her [Jane] to appreciate that, if you don’t love yourself, it’s hard for others to do likewise.”

Though this is her first published novel, K. J. has been writing stories for as long as she can remember.

“As a little girl, I loved writing stories and reading them,” she recalls, adding; “there’s nothing better than becoming so immersed in a book that it changes your perspective on life.”

The mother-of-three admits that some of Jane’s experiences have been inspired by her own journey through life.

“I started to really grow when I discovered that I needed to repair the love with the one person who mattered the most - myself.”