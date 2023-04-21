An animal charity based near Whittlesey is appealing for financial help to soundproof dogs barking on their premises – following complaints.

The Merrylegs Charitable Trust, which is based between Coates and Turves, is seeking donations which will allow workers to put up a noise reducing fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a few dogs in that have been incredibly difficult,” explains centre manager Stacey Ferguson.

Some people living near to the Merrylegs Charitable Trust in between Coates and Turves are displeased by sound of intermittent barking.

She says lots of the dogs had been bought as puppies during lockdown and have become very anxious as a result of being given up.

Although the charity’s base is in a rural location, and is separated from properties further along the road by farmers’ fields, the noise of barking dogs can be heard, Stacey suggests, whenever the wind blows a certain way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The issue is we can’t change the direction of the wind,” she said.

The Merrylegs Charitable Trust was set up over 25 years ago by vet Anna Nicholas.

Along with offering a safe place for neglected, abused and unclaimed animals, and providing them with the best possible care, Merrylegs aims to offer shelter, veterinary care and – where possible – help find animals loving homes.

It is run by Stacey and her helper, Sarah Green, and is completely dependent upon contributions and donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey speculates that the consequences could be very dire if the charity is taken to court.

“We could be forced to have animals put to sleep, ” she says.

“I honestly can’t even think about that - it’s a case of doing our best to try and deal with the issue before we get to that point.”

To this end, Sarah and a dedicated group of helpers have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for a secure six-foot wooden fence to be erected around the Dog Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that this and more fencing added around the front paddock and side field, will help reduce the noise.