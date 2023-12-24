When will bins be collected in Peterborough over the Christmas week?
Peterborough City Council have confirmed when bins will be collected over the Christmas period, as the normal schedule is changed due to the two bank holidays.
Bins will be collected the day after your normal collection day during Christmas week – so bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, December 27.
Residents are asked to put bins out for collection by 6.45am on your revised collection day.
Household waste, recycling and food waste collections will return to normal collections dates from 2 January 2024.
Meanwhile, the final garden waste collection of 2023 took place on Friday 15 December. Collections will restart from week commencing 15 January 2024.
There will be no changes to bin collections on the week beginning January 1 2024, as the bank holiday falls on a Monday, when there are no scheduled collections.