When and where the Remembrance Day and Armistice Day services will take place in Peterborough next week

Residents in Peterborough are invited to remember those who lost their lives in conflict this Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

The events will commemorate both the Remembrance Sunday Silence and Wreath Laying, and the Armistice Two Minute Silence at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

The Remembrance Sunday service takes place at 10.45am on Sunday 9 November, and will be followed by a service in Peterborough Cathedral and concludes with the parade along Bridge Street.

The Armistice two-minute silence service starts at 10.45am on Tuesday 11 November, also at the War Memorial.

The laying of poppy wreaths at the War Memorial in Bridge Street, Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion, will be commemorating both events.

A council spokesperson said: “Members of the public are invited to join both events at the War Memorial or alternatively can watch the Remembrance Sunday wreath laying on a large screen in Cathedral Square, the wreath laying service and silence will also be streamed on Peterborough City Council's YouTube channel, as will the Armistice Two Minute Silence which can be accessed online.”

Cllr Judy Fox, Mayor of Peterborough, added: “Please come along to these poignant ceremonies if you can to remember those who have served for their country. Remembrance Day gives us all the chance to pay our respects to all those who have been killed or injured whilst serving their country in conflicts.

“I would also encourage everyone to support this year's Poppy Appeal. The purchasing and wearing of a poppy is a lovely way to remember those who lost their lives and it also supports the serving and former servicemen and women of today.”